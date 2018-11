* Tunisia has allowed its first poultry imports from Ukraine, the Ukrainian service for food protection said on Thursday. * Ukraine increased its meat exports by 21 percent in value terms in the first nine months of this year to $479 million, helped by higher poultry sales. * Ukraine’s poultry exports totalled $381 million in that period, compared with $295 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)