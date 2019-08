KIEV, Aug 21 (Reuters) - * Ukraine has obtained formal approval to export poultry meat to Japan for the first time ever after the two countries agreed on required veterinary certificates, Ukraine’s state department of food safety said on Wednesday. * Ukraine exported around 211,000 tonnes of poultry meat in the first half of this year, counting Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and Slovakia as its three biggest markets. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)