Zelenskiy says was promised interest rate cut by 1.5-2 points by year-end

KIEV, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had been promised that the interest rate would fall by 1.5 to 2 percentage points by the end of the year.

Ukraine’s central bank reduced its key interest rate to 16.5% in September and most analysts predict another cut this month, according to a Reuters poll.

The central bank has complained publicly in recent weeks about being subjected to pressure from various quarters and concerns about its autonomy have weighed on Ukraine’s prospects of receiving loans from International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Matthias Williams and Giles Elgood)