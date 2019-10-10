Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Normandy talks give chance to raise Crimea issue

KIEV, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that four-way talks in the so-called Normandy format would give Kiev a chance to return to discussions about Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

In a breakthrough this month, negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the rebels agreed that Kiev would grant the rebel region special status and hold local elections there, which opened the way to what would be the first international summit in three years on ending fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany take part in Normandy talks but no date of the next meeting was set yet.