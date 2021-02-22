Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Ukraine president: IMF relations normal but there is "plan B" if loan talks fail

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KYIV, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that relations with the International Monetary Fund were normal but there was always a “Plan B” if talks to secure more loans under a $5 billion programme stumbled.

Talks were continuing to iron out differences over judicial reform and the Constitutional Court, Zelenskiy told reporters. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

