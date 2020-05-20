Ukraine president hopes to get new IMF loan deal in May

KIEV, May 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he hoped to sign a new deal with the International Monetary Fund in May, which was needed to maintain financial stability.

“We will sign this memorandum, I am sure, in May ... and the door will be open for the International Monetary Fund assistance,” Zelenskiy told a press conference to mark the first year of his presidency.

He also said he needed to have direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine’s war-torn eastern Donbass region, and he hoped for talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France after the coronavirus pandemic subsided.