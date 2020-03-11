Market News
March 11, 2020 / 3:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine PM wants to fulfil remaining IMF conditions in 2-3 weeks

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 11 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government wants to fulfil all remaining conditions to qualify for a new International Monetary Fund programme in the next two to three weeks, new Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

His words of reassurance came after a government reshuffle last week worried investors. Under Shmygal’s predecessor, the IMF had given conditional approval to a new $5.5 billion loan, contingent on Kiev implementing reforms.

Speaking to reporters, Shmygal said Ukraine had “fairly positive” dialogue with the IMF. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams)

