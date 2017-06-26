FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 2 months ago

CEO of Ukraine's PrivatBank tenders resignation

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Ukraine's largest lender, PrivatBank, who was appointed after its nationalisation in December, plans to step down in the near future, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

CEO Oleksandr Shlapak "soon plans to complete his anti-crisis tenure," the bank said in a statement that praised Shlapak's role in stabilising the lender after it was placed under state control.

The bank's board will decide whether to accept his resignation at a meeting at the end of July, it said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely

