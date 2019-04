KIEV, April 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said she saw no grounds to compensate the former owners of PrivatBank, after a lower court ruled on Thursday that the 2016 nationalisation of PrivatBank was illegal.

Rozhkova also said Ukraine’s international partners do not accept the decision to overturn the nationalisation or understand the court’s reasoning. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Osborn)