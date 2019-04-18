Bonds News
Reversing PrivatBank nationalisation could rock economy - Ukraine cenbank chief

KIEV, April 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine risks returning to economic instability, higher inflation and currency volatility if it loses a legal case over the nationalisation of PrivatBank, Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy said on Thursday.

A lower court in Kiev earlier ruled that the 2016 nationalisation of PrivatBank, Ukraine’s largest lender, was illegal. The bank used to be owned by a powerful tycoon who is now at loggerheads with the government. The central bank will appeal the decision. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Andrew Osborn)

