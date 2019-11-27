UPDATE 1-Ukraine central bank accuses PrivatBank ex-owner of orchestrating protests

(Adds quotes, Kolomoisky comments)

KIEV, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank on Wednesday accused the former owner of the country’s largest lender PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky, of paying protesters to demonstrate outside its building to disrupt its work and “create chaos”.

PrivatBank was taken into state hands against the wishes of Kolomoisky in 2016, as part of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported clean-up of Ukraine’s financial system.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ukraine National Bank (NBU) said Kolomoisky - who says the nationalisation was illegal and has taken legal action to try to reverse it - was trying to put pressure on its management.

“Over the past few weeks, the NBU has been besieged by speculations and slander in the media, paid rallies in front of the National Bank of Ukraine’s building, and even attempts by hired thugs to forcibly invade it,” it said in the statement.

“We believe that this pressure on the Bank comes from Ihor Kolomoisky, an oligarch and PrivatBank’s former owner who owes the state $5.5 billion he siphoned off from PrivatBank before it was nationalised.”

Kolomoisky rejected the allegations and said that the main reason for the protests was the bank’s exchange rate policy, aimed at strengthening the hryvnia currency, which he said was destroying the Ukrainian economy.

He said PrivatBank’s case had no link to the protests.

When the bank was nationalised, the authorities said the lender had a $5.6 billion hole in its balance sheet due to shady lending practices. Kolomoisky disputed this assessment.

The protracted legal battle between Kolomoisky and the Ukrainian authorities is being closely watched by investors and could weigh on Ukraine’s negotiations with the IMF. Authorities warn the IMF may freeze aid if the nationalisation is reversed.

Kiev’s commercial court last month suspended hearing a case about PrivatBank until a hearing in a similar case in another court is completed. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)