Bonds News
April 18, 2019 / 12:56 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Ukraine PM says government confident of PrivatBank case appeal

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Thursday the finance ministry was sure of its legal position as it gears up to challenge a court decision on the 2016 nationalisation of PrivatBank, the country’s largest lender.

A lower court on Thursday ruled that the government had violated the law in nationalising PrivatBank.

“Firstly, the decision has not come into force. Secondly, it must be appealed. What I see in the information of the National Bank and the finance ministry is that they are absolutely sure of their legal position,” Groysman told reporters. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

