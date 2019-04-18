Ukraine PM says government confident of PrivatBank case appeal

KIEV, April 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Thursday the finance ministry was sure of its legal position as it gears up to challenge a court decision on the 2016 nationalisation of PrivatBank, the country’s largest lender.

A lower court on Thursday ruled that the government had violated the law in nationalising PrivatBank.

“Firstly, the decision has not come into force. Secondly, it must be appealed. What I see in the information of the National Bank and the finance ministry is that they are absolutely sure of their legal position,” Groysman told reporters. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)