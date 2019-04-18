Ukraine risks default if PrivatBank nationalisation overturned - president

KIEV, April 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine risks default if the nationalisation of PrivatBank is overturned, President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday, after a lower court ruled the 2016 nationalisation of the country’s largest lender was illegal.

Overturning the decision would threaten “a default and a new economic crisis,” Poroshenko said in a televised address. “Therefore, the government and the National Bank are doing the right thing to challenge this decision.”