FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 16, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Ukraine central bank says passed Kroll's PrivatBank report to prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The results of an audit of PrivatBank, Ukraine’s largest lender, have been passed to prosecutors for use in a possible criminal investigation into shady deals made before its 2016 nationalisation, a central bank deputy governor said on Tuesday.

“We received assurances from the general prosecutor that the results of the forensic audit were received by the general prosecutor’s office for use in carrying out a criminal investigation,” the central bank’s Kateryna Rozhkova said in a briefing.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.