London court rules it has no say in PrivatBank case against former shareholders

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - London court ruled on Tuesday that it had no jurisdiction in a case pitting Ukraine’s largest lender PrivatBank against its two former main shareholders.

PrivatBank has already said it would appeal the judgment which also set aside a freezing order on the assets of Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov.

PrivatBank launched a case against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov, alleging it lost hundreds of millions of dollars to fraud. The former owners strongly deny wrongdoing. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva Editing by Edmund Blair)