Ukraine central bank files lawsuits against tycoon over PrivatBank

KIEV, June 11 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank said on Monday it had filed lawsuits in Switzerland and Ukraine against Ihor Kolomoisky, the former owner of Ukraine’s largest bank, which was nationalised in 2016.

The central bank is seeking to recover 10 billion hryvnias ($384 million) of loans it says were given to PrivatBank between 2008-2015.

The central bank says PrivatBank was used as a vehicle for shady lending practices and money-laundering over the course of at least a decade. Kolomoisky has dismissed the allegations as “nonsense” and said his bank was declared insolvent for political reasons. He has launched lawsuits to challenge the nationalisation. ($1 = 26.0750 hryvnias) (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)