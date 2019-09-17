Ukraine leader seeks settlement with former Privatbank owner -paper

KIEV, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wanted to reach a settlement with former owner of the country’s largest bank, PrivatBank, Financial Times newspaper quoted Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk as saying.

“I’m completely convinced that we need to concentrate on growth now and look for joint solutions instead of spending our resources on destroying each other,” he said in an interview.

“So I am very positive about any rhetoric directed towards searching for a compromise.” (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)