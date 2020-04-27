Ukraine Supreme Court delays hearing on Surkis brothers deposits at PrivatBank

KIEV, April 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Supreme Court postponed a review on Monday of a lower court decision on whether PrivatBank has to pay back more than a billion hryvnias ($37 million) to two businessmen who lost their savings in the 2016 nationalisation of the lender, PrivatBank said on Monday.

Ukraine’s central bank had recognised brothers Hryhoriy and Ihor Surkis as related parties and included money from their deposits at PrivatBank in a bail-in. The Surkis family challenged that decision in court, and the central bank has had to defend its decision before the Supreme Court. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams)