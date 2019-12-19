Ukraine's PrivatBank announces additional court claims against former owners

KIEV, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s largest lender PrivatBank, which was nationalised in 2016, said on Thursday it had initiated more legal claims abroad for compensation against its former owners.

The bank said in a statement it had started new litigation at the district court of Tel Aviv for a claim of $600 million. The bank has also increased the amount of its claims in a separate case at the Chancery Court of Delaware.

PrivatBank made the announcement on the same day as a court in Ukraine began hearing the authorities’ appeal in another case between the state and former PrivatBank owner Ihor Kolomoisky, who said the bank’s 2016 nationalisation was illegal.