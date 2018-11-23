Ukraine's PrivatBank to appeal in UK court case against former owners

KIEV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s PrivatBank said on Friday it would appeal a London court’s conclusion that the court does not have jurisdiction over a case pitting PrivatBank against its former owners.

In a statement, PrivatBank also said the court’s judgement had not been handed down in its final form yet, and that the judge had found the bank had been the victim of a massive fraud.

“This judgment is just the first stage of the process and the Bank intends to appeal the decision and is confident that it will ultimately succeed in bringing its claims to trial in London,” PrivatBank said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Mark Potter)