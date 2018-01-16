FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine's PrivatBank used for shady deals and money-laundering: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s PrivatBank was used for money-laundering and shady deals where 95 percent of corporate loans went to companies related to the former owners, the central bank said on Tuesday, citing a probe it commissioned by the global agency Kroll.

“The investigation has identified that PrivatBank was subjected to a large scale and coordinated fraud over at least a 10-year period ending December 2016, which resulted in the Bank suffering a loss of at least $5.5 billion,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
