UPDATE 1-Ukraine Supreme Court delays PrivatBank case due to pressure on judges -bank

KIEV, April 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Supreme Court postponed a review of a lower court decision on PrivatBank due to pressure being put on its judges and will refer the matter to the Prosecutor General’s office, a spokesman for PrivatBank said on Monday.

The Supreme Court is due to review a lower court decision on whether PrivatBank must pay back more than 1 billion hryvnias ($37 million) to two businessmen brothers who lost their savings in the 2016 nationalisation of Ukraine’s largest lender.

Ukraine’s central bank had recognised brothers Hryhoriy and Ihor Surkis as related parties and included money from their deposits at PrivatBank in a bail-in. The Surkis family challenged that decision in court, and the central bank has had to defend its decision before the Supreme Court.

The case is closely watched because PrivatBank’s fate is tied to whether Ukraine qualifies for an $8 billion aid package from the International Monetary Fund which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says is needed to stave off default.

“The court postponed the hearing saying that the court intends to appeal to the High Council of Justice and the office of the Prosecutor General due to pressure on the court,” PrivatBank spokesman Yuriy Sak said by message.

Sak said the court did not mention which side was allegedly putting pressure on the judges or how long the case would be delayed for. A representative for the Surkis family could not be immediately reached for comment.