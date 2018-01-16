UPDATE 1-Ukraine's cenbank says PrivatBank was used for shady deals, money-laundering

(Adds details, background)

KIEV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank said on Tuesday an investigation into PrivatBank, the country’s largest lender which was taken into state control in 2016, showed it had been used for money-laundering and shady deals over at least a decade.

Representatives of PrivatBank’s former main shareholders did not immediately provide comment, but have previously denied any wrongdoing.

The allegations of the central bank, which echo those it made at the time of the bank’s nationalisation and follow a probe it commissioned by the global agency Kroll, are part of a long-running dispute over PrivatBank that has spawned hundreds of legal cases.

“The investigation has identified that PrivatBank was subjected to a large-scale and coordinated fraud over at least a 10-year period ending in December 2016, which resulted in the bank suffering a loss of at least $5.5 billion,” the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank, which asked Kroll and other international companies to dig into PrivatBank’s finances, said the investigation had revealed that 95 percent of corporate loans extended by the lender during the period had gone to companies linked to the former owners and their affiliates.

The former owners have long disputed the central bank’s assessment of PrivatBank’s finances and say it was nationalised for political reasons.

Gennadiy Bogolyubov, one of the former shareholders, has previously said the Ukrainian authorities declared PrivatBank insolvent on grounds that were fabricated and unfounded, creating an “artificial hole” in the balance sheet.

Ihor Kolomoisky, another former owner, launched lawsuits to challenge the nationalisation, including a move to prevent Ukraine cooperating with external companies to investigate the reasons for PrivatBank’s insolvency. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)