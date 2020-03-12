Bonds News
Ukraine unlikely to revise previously agreed IMF programme - central bank

KIEV, March 12 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian authorities are unlikely to revise the terms of a new loan programme that were preliminarily agreed with the International Monetary Fund last year, Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy said on Thursday.

Ukraine secured conditional approval for a new $5.5 billion loan deal from the IMF in December. But a sweeping government reshuffle last week raised some concerns about whether the new cabinet would want to change the terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

