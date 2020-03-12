Ukraine central bank cuts main interest rate to 10% from 11%

KIEV, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank cut its main interest rate to 10% from 11% on Thursday, citing the need to support the economy and bring inflation back to the bank’s target range of around 5%.

The cut was less steep than January’s 2.5 percentage point reduction and in line with the expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll.

They had predicted the central bank would make a more moderate cut due to a delay in the approval of a new loan programme from the International Monetary Fund.