UPDATE 1-Ukrainian central bank cuts rates for sixth time, by 1 point, to boost economy

KIEV, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank cut its main interest rate to 10% from 11% on Thursday, the sixth cut in a row, citing the need to support the economy and bring inflation back up to the bank’s target range of around 5%.

The cut by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) was less steep than January’s 2.5 percentage point reduction and in line with the expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll.

They had predicted the central bank would make a more moderate cut due to a delay in the approval of a new loan programme from the International Monetary Fund.

“The NBU continues its monetary policy easing, as predicted, in order to bring inflation back to its target range of 5%, +/- 1 pp, and to support economic growth in Ukraine amid a cooling global economy,” the central bank wrote in a statement.

Speaking at a briefing afterwards, Governor Yakiv Smoliy said the central bank was ready to continue its interventions in the currency market.

Ukraine’s hryvnia currency slipped to 26 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since July 2019, Refinitiv data showed earlier on Thursday.

The hryvnia has lost more than 4% against the dollar since the beginning of March as foreign markets have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak and the outflow of non-resident capital from domestic bonds.

The central bank has sold at least $927 million since the start of the month, including $350 million on Wednesday. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)