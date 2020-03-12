UPDATE 2-Ukrainian central bank cuts rates for sixth time, by 1 point, to boost economy

(Adds details)

By Natalia Zinets

KIEV, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank cut its main interest rate to 10% from 11% on Thursday, the sixth cut in a row, citing the need to support the economy and bring inflation back up to the bank’s target range of around 5%.

Speaking at a briefing afterwards, central bank officials said they were prepared to continue intervening in the currency market to smooth volatility, having sold nearly $1 billion since the start of this month.

Deputy Central Bank Governor Dmitry Sologub also did not rule out the bank holding an unscheduled interest rate review before the next meeting in April, amid prevailing market uncertainty caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Thursday’s cut by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) was less steep than January’s 2.5 percentage point reduction and in line with the expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll.

They had forecast that the central bank would make a more moderate cut due to a delay in the approval of a new loan programme from the International Monetary Fund.

“The NBU continues its monetary policy easing, as predicted, in order to bring inflation back to its target range of 5%, +/- 1 pp, and to support economic growth in Ukraine amid a cooling global economy,” the central bank wrote in a statement.

Ukraine’s hryvnia currency slipped to 26 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since July 2019, Refinitiv data showed earlier on Thursday.

The hryvnia has lost more than 4% against the dollar since the beginning of March as foreign markets have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak and the outflow of non-resident capital from domestic bonds.

Ukraine’s sovereign dollar-denominated bond also suffered sharp falls with many issues dropping more than 6 cents as the U.S. travel ban and fears over the economic fallout of the coronavirus sparked a global markets sell-off.

Ukrainian central bank officials said they had enough foreign exchange reserves to continue market interventions and had no plans to introduce currency market restrictions.

Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy said it was unlikely Ukraine’s new cabinet, which was installed last week after a sweeping reshuffle, would want to change the terms of a provisional $5.5 billion loan deal agreed with the IMF. (Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Mark Heinrich)