IMF says will assess Ukraine's new corruption court law

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it would assess whether a law Ukraine passed to create a special anti-corruption court would ensure the establishment of an independent and trustworthy institution.

Spokesman Gerry Rice also said the IMF’s staff had expressed concern about the institutional role of the Ukrainian finance ministry, after Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk was sacked following a public spat with the prime minister.