KIEV, June 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament passed a law on Thursday to create a special court to try corruption cases, a key step for the government to secure more Western aid needed to tame a rising sovereign debt burden.

The law is meant to ringfence court decisions from political pressure or bribery in Ukraine, where entrenched corruption remains a deterrent to foreign investors. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Gareth Jones)