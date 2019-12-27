Russia's Gazprom says it paid Ukraine $2.9 bln as part of wider gas deal

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom said on Friday it has paid Ukraine $2.9 billion to settle a legal row, part of a wider gas package deal reached last week.

Last week, Russia and Ukraine announced the terms of a new gas transit deal, under which Moscow will supply Europe for at least another five years via its former Soviet neighbour and pay a $2.9 billion settlement to Kiev to end a legal dispute.

In exchange, Kiev is set to drop another legal claim. Russia and Ukraine plan to sign the final deal before the end of this year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)