KIEV, Dec 18 (Reuters) - There is very little chance of Ukraine signing a new gas transit deal with Russia’s Gazprom before Jan. 1, Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolyev told a conference on Wednesday.

He also said he had no final confirmation that Russian representatives would attend another round of talks on a new agreement on Thursday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Susan Fenton)