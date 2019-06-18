Ukraine's Naftogaz proposes gas swaps deal to Russia instead of direct transit

KIEV, June 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz has proposed a contract for gas swaps to Russian gas giant Gazprom instead of direct transit, a senior Naftogaz official said on Tuesday.

Yuriy Vitrenko wrote on social media that under the proposed deal Gazprom could sell its gas to Naftogaz at the Russia - Ukraine border, while Kiev would sell the same amount to Europe at the Ukraine - European Union border crossing.