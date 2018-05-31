FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 2:28 PM / in an hour

Russian journalist: pig's blood, make-up artist helped fake his death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 31 (Reuters) - Arkady Babchenko, the journalist who faked his own death in order to evade what he says was a Russian plot to assassinate him, on Thursday said pig’s blood and a make-up artist were used to help stage the incident.

In a joint interview in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, Babchenko said he was taken away in an ambulance form the scene of his faked murder to a morgue, where he changed clothes and began watching the news. (Reporting by Olena Vasina and Sergei Karazy; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)

