May 30, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

UK's Johnson says he's appalled by murder of another Russian journalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was appalled by the murder of “another vocal Russian journalist” and it was vital that those responsible were brought to justice.

Arkady Babchenko, a prominent journalist and critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, where he had fled into exile following threats, police said on Tuesday.

Russia has rejected Ukraine’s allegation that Moscow was behind the murder.

“Appalled to see another vocal Russian journalist, Arkady Babchenko, murdered,” Johnson said on Twitter. “We must defend freedom of speech and it is vital that those responsible are now held to account.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by William Schomberg)

