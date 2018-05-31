RPT-Germany: Dissident Russian journalist case raises many questions

(Repeats to adds TV in slugline)

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - The dramatic appearance in Ukraine of a dissident Russian journalist who had been reported murdered raises many questions, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, adding he expected to get further details on his trip to Kiev later on Thursday.

“On the case of (Arkady) Babchenko .. first, one must be pleased that the man is alive,” said Maas at a news conference with a senior Chinese official.

“It raises many questions. To be honest, the information I have is insufficient for me to draw any conclusions. I expect when I am in Kiev this evening I will get the necessary information to be able to form an opinion,” said Maas. (Reporting by Noah Barkin Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Joseph Nasr)