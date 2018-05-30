FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 30, 2018 / 7:21 AM / a few seconds ago

Russia rejects Ukrainian allegation it behind journalist's killing - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected a Ukrainian allegation that Moscow was behind the murder of dissident Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kiev, calling it part of an anti-Russian campaign, the TASS news agency reported.

Babchenko, a critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead in Ukraine on Tuesday where he had fled into exile following threats.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said in a social media posting late on Tuesday he was convinced that what he called “the Russian totalitarian machine” had not forgiven Babchenko for what Groysman called his honesty. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Maria Kiselyova; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.