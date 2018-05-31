Court orders arrest of suspect in plot to murder Russian journalist

KIEV, May 31 (Reuters) - A Kiev court granted a request by prosecutors on Thursday to detain a suspect in what Ukrainian authorities say is a plot to murder Russian dissident Arkady Babchenko.

Borys Herman, the co-owner of a weapons manufacturer, appeared in court denying that there was ever any intent to kill Babchenko and saying that he had acted in Ukraine’s interests.

Babchenko collaborated with the Ukrainian security services to fake his own assassination on Tuesday before reappearing at a press briefing about his own murder the next day.