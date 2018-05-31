FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Russian journalist Babchenko had doubts initially about plot against him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 31 (Reuters) - Arkady Babchenko, the journalist who faked his own death in order to evade what he says was a Russian plot to assassinate him, on Thursday said he initially had doubts about whether the threat against him was real.

In a joint interview in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, he said however that his first thought about was staying alive and keeping his family safe. Babchenko said his sources in Russia had told him last year about possible threats to his life. (Reporting by Olena Vasina and Sergei Karazy; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.