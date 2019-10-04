Bonds News
October 4, 2019

Kremlin says favours all-for-all prisoner swap with Ukraine

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia continues work on arranging a fresh prisoner swap with Ukraine and favours an all-for-all exchange, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, after the government in Kiev said a large-scale swap could happen as early as next week.

Peskov also said work was under way to set the date for a “Normandy Four” summit on Ukraine following a breakthrough in peace talks this week, but no specific timeframe has been agreed so far. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; ; editing by John Stonestreet)

