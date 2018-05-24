FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 8:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine puts Russian tycoon Deripaska on updated sanctions list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine has placed Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, whose company Rusal owns a large alumina plant in Ukraine, on a recently expanded sanctions list, a document posted on the presidential website showed on Thursday.

Earlier this month Ukraine expanded sanctions on Russian companies and entities to mirror those of the United States, which has blacklisted tycoons and allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)

