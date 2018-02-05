Ukraine court rejects Saakashvili extradition protection appeal: lawyer

KIEV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian appellate court on Monday rejected an appeal by opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili for protection against his possible extradition, news agency Interfax Ukraine quoted Saakashvili’s lawyer as saying.

The former president of Georgia entered Ukraine last September despite being stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship in a protracted standoff with the Kiev authorities. He is wanted in Georgia on four charges including abuse of office, which he says are trumped up.

Saakashvili had earlier applied to the Kiev district court to be given the status of a person in need of additional protection, which the court rejected. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matthias Williams and Robin Pomeroy)