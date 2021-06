KYIV, June 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday signed a decree imposing sanctions against tycoon Dmytro Firtash, the presidential office said.

The decree said sanctions included asset freeze, ban on capital withdrawal, revocation of licences, restriction of resource transit and other restrictions. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alison Williams)