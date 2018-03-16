FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
March 16, 2018 / 11:29 AM / 2 days ago

Ukraine's April steel output seen at 1.7 mln tonnes - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine is expected to produce 1.7 million tonnes of steel in April compared with 1.9 million tonnes in March, local steel makers’ union Ukrmetallurgprom said on Friday.

Ukraine’s 2017 steel production fell by 12 percent to 21.3 million tonnes.

Ukrmetallurgprom said steel makers could produce 1.8 million tonnes of pig iron and 1.6 million tonnes of rolled steel in April.

In February, Ukraine produced 1.5 million tonnes of steel, 1.56 million tonnes of pig iron and 1.3 million tonnes of rolled steel. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.