April 12, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ukraine's steel output in May seen at 1.8 mln tonnes -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine is expected to produce 1.8 million tonnes of steel in May compared with 1.7 million tonnes in April, local steel makers’ union Ukrmetallurgprom said on Thursday.

Ukraine’s steel production fell by 12 percent last year to 21.3 million tonnes.

Ukrmetallurgprom said steelmakers could produce 1.8 million tonnes of pig iron and 1.6 million tonnes of rolled steel in May.

In March, Ukraine produced 1.71 million tonnes of steel, 1.68 million tonnes of pig iron and 1.51 million tonnes of rolled steel. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

