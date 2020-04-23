Ukraine sunflower producer Kernel boosts processing, cuts sales

KIEV, April 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s biggest sunflower oil producer Kernel Holding S.A. has boosted oilseed processing by 11% so far in its 2019/20 financial year and cut edible oil sales by 12%, the company said on Thursday.

Kernel processed about 2.52 million tonnes of oilseed in the first nine months of its financial year, up from 2.27 million a year earlier. In its third quarter, it processed 941,000 tonnes up 4% from a year earlier, running plants at full capacity.

It said it was progressing on its guidance that it would process 3.3 million tonnes in the full year.

Kernel’s edible oil sales decreased to about 1.03 million tonnes from 1.17 million tonnes the previous season. Sales volumes include bulk sunflower oil and bottled sunflower oil, it said. The company said it had also boosted its grain exports by 30% so far this season to about 6 million tonnes.

Ukraine, the world’s top exporter of sunflower oil, has increased its seaborne exports of the commodity by about 86% to 3.319 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from September to August.

Ukraine exported 6.063 million tonnes of sunflower oil last year season, according to the Ukrainian sunoil producers’ association.

The country has also increased its grain exports by 20% to a record 48.95 million tonnes so far in the 2019/20 season that began in July. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by David Clarke)