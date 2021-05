KYIV, May 31 (Reuters) - Export prices for Ukrainian sunflower oil fell over the past week, dropping $25 a tonne on weak demand, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday.

APK-Inform said sunoil export bid prices had decreased to $1,465-$1,480 a tonne on a free-on-board basis from Black Sea ports with delivery in June-July.

Ukraine is the world’s largest sunoil exporter. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)