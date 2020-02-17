Ukraine sunflower oil exports jump 61% so far in 2019/20 - APK-Inform

KIEV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine, the world’s top exporter of sunflower oil, increased its seaborne exports of the commodity by around 61% so far in the 2019/20 season, preliminary data from the APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Seaport exports of sunflower oil totalled 2.225 million tonnes so far in the 2019/20 season, which runs from August to September, up from 1.382 million tonnes in the same period the previous season, according to the consultancy.

The consultancy said exports rose to 113,000 tonnes in the week of Feb. 8-14, from 77,000 tonnes a week earlier.

Ukraine exported 6.063 million tonnes of sunflower oil in the previous crop season in 2018-19, according to the Ukrainian sunoil producers’ association. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kim Coghill)