Ukraine sunflower oil exports jump 71.6% so far in 2019-20 - APK-Inform

KIEV, March 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine, the world’s top exporter of sunflower oil, has increased its seaborne exports of the commodity by around 71.6% so far in the 2019-20 season, preliminary data from the APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Seaport exports of sunflower oil totalled 2.937 million tonnes so far in the 2019-20 season, which runs from August to September, up from 1.712 million tonnes in the same period in 2018-19 season, according to the consultancy.

The consultancy said exports totalled 65,000 tonnes in the week of March 21-27, from 64,000 tonnes a week earlier.

Ukraine exported 6.063 million tonnes of sunflower oil in the previous crop season in 2018-19, according to the Ukrainian sunoil producers’ association. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)