Ukraine sunflower oil exports jump 72.2% so far in 2019-20 - APK-Inform

KIEV, March 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine, the world’s top exporter of sunflower oil, increased its seaborne exports of the commodity by around 72.2% so far in the 2019-20 season, preliminary data from the APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Seaport exports of sunflower oil totalled 2.878 million tonnes so far in the 2019-20 season, which runs from August to September, up from 1.671 million tonnes in the same period in 2018-19 season, according to the consultancy.

The consultancy said exports decreased to 69,000 tonnes in the week of March 14-20, from 132,000 tonnes a week earlier.

Ukraine exported 6.063 million tonnes of sunflower oil in the previous crop season in 2018-19, according to the Ukrainian sunoil producers’ association. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)