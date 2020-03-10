Ukraine sunflower oil exports jump 73% so far in 2019/20 -APK-Inform

KIEV, March 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine, the world’s top exporter of sunflower oil, increased its seaborne exports of the commodity by around 73% so far in the 2019/20 season, preliminary data from the APK-Inform consultancy showed on Tuesday.

Seaport exports of sunflower oil totalled 2.64 million tonnes so far in the 2019/20 season, which runs from August to September, up from 1.524 million tonnes in the same period the previous season, according to the consultancy.

The consultancy said exports fell to 90,000 tonnes in the week of Feb. 29 - March 6, from 118,000 tonnes a week earlier.

Ukraine exported 6.063 million tonnes of sunflower oil in the previous crop season in 2018/19, according to the Ukrainian sunflower oil producers’ association. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)